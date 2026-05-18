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'I don't see us challenging Bayern Munich' - Niko Kovac risks wrath of Borussia Dortmund board with bleak prediction for 2026-27 season
A brutal reality check for BVB
Dortmund are used to being the primary challengers to Bayern’s dominance in German football, but their current manager appears to be waving the white flag before the next season has even begun. Kovac, who previously sat in the dugout at the Allianz Arena, has provided a stark assessment of the current landscape in the Bundesliga.
In an interview with WAZ, Kovac was asked about Dortmund’s ability to go toe-to-toe with the Bavarian giants during the 2026-27 season. Rather than offering the usual rallying cry expected from a Dortmund manager, the former Croatian captain chose a path of brutal honesty that is likely to frustrate both the club's hierarchy and the Yellow Wall.
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Kovac’s controversial title comments
Kovac made no effort to hide his belief that Dortmund are currently playing for second place. The manager pointed to the vast differences in spending power and the depth of talent available to his former employers as the deciding factors in the title race.
“I know everyone expects more, higher, further, faster. I don’t see us challenging Bayern next year. I’m not a naive person, but a realist, and I’m trying to put everything into perspective. Bayern have far more money, far more superstars than we do,” Kovac said.
Financial gap is the sticking point
The Dortmund manager’s comments highlight a growing frustration regarding the economic landscape of German football. Despite BVB amassing 73 points this term - their fifth-best domestic campaign in history - they were still nowhere near catching a relentless Bayern side. Kovac’s assessment that Bayern’s financial muscle and superior recruitment makes them untouchable serves as a stark warning to the fans at Signal Iduna Park that the wait for a Meisterschale may continue.
Kovac pointed to the depth of individual talent available at the Allianz Arena as a primary factor for his pessimism. While Dortmund have relied on emerging talents like Serhou Guirassy and Yan Couto to stay competitive, Bayern's ability to consistently field world-class superstars creates a level of consistency that Kovac believes is currently out of reach for his squad.
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Navigating the fallout in Dortmund
The 54-year-old tactician is now walking a fine line. While he might view himself as a "realist", many at Signal Iduna Park could view his comments as an unnecessary surrender. Dortmund have spent years trying to position themselves as a global brand capable of toppling Bayern, and having their own manager dismiss those chances so publicly is a major PR blow. It remains to be seen how the players will react and whether the Dortmund board reacts by giving Kovac funds to bolster the squad.