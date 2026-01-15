Getty Images Sport
'Don't really understand' - Arne Slot transfer decision questioned as Liverpool ace heads for exit
Italian star heading back to Serie A
The brief and largely forgettable Premier League chapter of Chiesa’s career appears to be drawing to a premature close. Less than 18 months on since arriving on Merseyside with a reputation as one of Europe’s most explosive wingers, the 28-year-old is reportedly in negotiations to return to Serie A. While Liverpool continue their campaign under Slot, the imminent departure of the Italian forward has sparked a debate regarding his management. Maurizio Romei, the president and coach of Settignanese, the club where Chiesa took his very first footballing steps, has publicly questioned Slot’s refusal to utilise a player he believes was tailor-made for English football, but has managed just four starts in his 21 appearances in all competitions this season.
Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, Romei expressed his bewilderment at how the situation at Anfield has unravelled. Having recently celebrated a historic milestone of 6,000 matches on the touchline across a 50-year career, the veteran coach has watched Chiesa’s development from a child to a European champion. For Romei, the lack of opportunities afforded to Chiesa by Slot is baffling, particularly given the player’s professional conduct and tactical attributes.
A 'mystery' at Anfield: Why Slot snubbed Chiesa
Romei did not hold back in his assessment of Chiesa’s time in England. While acknowledging the fierce competition for places in Liverpool’s attack, particularly from Mohamed Salah, he insisted that Chiesa’s omission from the side went beyond simple squad rotation. He argued that the open, high-intensity nature of the Premier League should have been the perfect stage for Chiesa’s direct running and pace, making his bench-warming role all the more confusing.
"I hoped he would have much more space, also because English football suits him well," Romei explained. "There is more space there and they are less cautious. I watch all the Premier League matches and I say it for this reason. But they didn't use him much, beyond the small injuries he may have had. He, by the way, performed very, very well."
The veteran coach labelled the situation a "mystery," highlighting that there were no behavioural issues or rifts behind the scenes. "The attackers are there at Liverpool, starting with Salah. I didn't really understand it," Romei admitted. "Chiesa didn't make enemies, quite the opposite: you saw the hugs he received when he scored. I heard all the statements: he always speaks well of the coach. The fans love him, in fact. It’s a mystery."
Juventus closing in on 'hot' transfer return
A return to Turin seems inevitable for Chiesa. Reports from Italy confirm that these are "hot hours" for the transfer, with Juventus and Liverpool currently in contact to finalise a deal. The Bianconeri are eager to bring their former star back to the Allianz Stadium to bolster the squad available to Luciano Spalletti, who is reportedly keen to work with the winger at club level.
Romei believes that while Napoli would also be a suitable destination, a return to Juventus makes the most sense due to Chiesa’s familiarity with the environment. After a difficult spell abroad, returning to a place where he understands the culture and expectations could be the catalyst for a revival.
"I think that if he decided to return to Serie A, the two clubs he could go to would be Juventus and Napoli, considering the level and team needs," Romei stated. "It remains to be understood that perhaps he would be more useful to Napoli than to the Bianconeri, but it must be said that he knows the whole Juve environment well. And perhaps for this reason, he might be more inclined to return to Turin."
Professionalism amid frustration
One of the key takeaways from Romei’s defence of his former pupil is the emphasis on Chiesa’s attitude. Despite being frozen out by Slot, the player has maintained a dignified silence, refusing to disrupt the dressing room or criticise the manager in the media. Romei pointed to the visible affection from teammates and fans during his rare cameo appearances as proof that the issue lay in the technical area, not with the player himself.
This professionalism will be a key asset for Juventus. They are not signing a disruptive figure, but a hungry professional desperate to prove that his English nightmare was a result of circumstances rather than a decline in ability. Romei’s comments suggest that Chiesa has been a victim of Slot’s rigid system rather than his own shortcomings, a sentiment that will offer hope to Juventus fans that they are re-signing the electric forward of old, rather than a damaged asset.
With the World Cup playoffs looming, Chiesa knows he needs regular minutes to force his way back into the Italy setup. In this timeline, the Azzurri are managed by Gennaro Gattuso, a coach who values grit and determination.
Romei is convinced that a move to Juventus is a direct play to secure his spot in the national team for the crucial qualifiers. He believes that Gattuso is ready to call upon Chiesa, provided he is playing and match-fit.
"Surely," Romei replied when asked if the move was linked to the World Cup playoffs. "Even staying in this situation at Liverpool, Gattuso, in my opinion, would call him. He has already called him, it is he [Chiesa] who didn't want to go, he didn't want to risk it because he wasn't ready, in my opinion. There weren't even too many hopes of qualification, after all."
