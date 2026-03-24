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'I don't like it!' - Benjamin Sesko's agent vents fury over Man Utd striker's 'super-sub' tag
Frustration over impact role
Expectations were sky-high when Sesko arrived at Old Trafford, and the 22-year-old has truly found his feet in 2026. Under Michael Carrick’s tutelage, the forward has become a clinical force, netting seven Premier League goals since the turn of the year. However, his tendency to change games from the bench has seen the "super-sub" tag take hold among pundits. While the nickname implies a specific tactical utility, his camp views it as a limitation on a player who believes he has earned a permanent spot in the starting XI.
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The 'super striker' rebuttal
Speaking to Arena Sport, Sesko’s agent Basanovic was quick to dismiss the notion that his client is merely an impact player. He argued that the statistics provide a much broader picture of the forward's contributions than the media suggests.
"If you ask me about this name [Super-sub], I don’t like it," Basanovic said. "I like ‘super striker’ much more. I think Benjamin is a super striker. He has started 13 games this year, coming off the bench in 13 games. He scored half of his goals when he started the game and half when he came off the bench. We can see that he is a complete striker and Benjamin is someone who deserves the name 'super striker!'"
Managing the workload
The decision to use Sesko as a weapon off the bench likely stems from sports science rather than a lack of faith from Carrick. United have been careful with the Slovenian’s minutes following recent fitness concerns, ensuring he remains explosive in the high-intensity environment of the Premier League. This strategy has shielded the youngster from the immense pressure of his price tag while maintaining a high win percentage. The results on the pitch suggest that United are successfully nurturing a long-term asset for the 2026-27 campaign.
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What comes next?
The Red Devils currently sit third in the Premier League table with 55 points from 31 matches, just one point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa. Their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League remain strong, but they must maintain their best performance in their final seven matches of the season. Their next outing is against Leeds United at Old Trafford on April 13.