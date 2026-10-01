Dominik Livakovic agent reveals bold Barcelona plan to USURP Joan Garcia as first-choice goalkeeper

Livakovic joined the Catalan giants from Fenerbahce for a fee of around €3 million in what proved to be one of the summer's more unexpected deals. The Croatian has already made his official debut, stepping in behind current undisputed starter Joan Garcia.

The transfer initially possessed a completely different roadmap. Following his permanent arrival in Spain, the goalkeeper was supposed to head straight back to his homeland on a short-term loan deal to guarantee regular playing time.

However, those negotiations broke down over the proposed duration of the temporary switch, leading to Livakovic staying put in Catalonia. He now sits firmly ahead of veteran Wojciech Szczesny in the club's pecking order.



