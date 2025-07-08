Dominic Calvert-Lewin to snub Man Utd? Ex-Everton striker in talks with Champions League club after becoming free agent D. Calvert-Lewin Manchester United Transfers Premier League Newcastle

Former Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly in talks with Newcastle United over a free transfer. Calvert-Lewin has also been strongly linked with Manchester United after bringing the curtain down on his nine-year spell at Everton. Newcastle, who have secured Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 season, are looking for Alexander Isak's deputy.