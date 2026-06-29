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'Doesn't look right at all' - Gary Neville expresses Bukayo Saka 'concern' as Arsenal star plays bit-part role for England at 2026 World Cup
Saka fitness under the microscope
Neville has sounded a warning over the physical condition of Saka, suggesting the winger is a shadow of his usual self. The Arsenal star has been managing a persistent Achilles problem, an injury that the FA has been forced to monitor closely throughout the tournament in North America. Despite the concerns, Saka featured in all three group games, though his minutes were strictly rationed from the bench by manager Thomas Tuchel.
Speaking on Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, Neville admitted his worry regarding the 24-year-old's output. "Bukayo Saka doesn't look right at all," Neville said. "He's usually the boy that's bubbling and smiling, he's got that competitive edge to him, but he's not right and that's a concern to us, I think."
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Wright questions World Cup gamble
Wright echoed these sentiments, questioning whether the decision to bring Saka to the tournament was a mistake. Saka himself previously admitted he was "happy to gamble" with his fitness, but Wright believes the player looks physically exhausted after a grueling domestic campaign. Saka's game-time was heavily managed during the Premier League run-in, and he has struggled to complete 90 minutes for months.
"We're going into a World Cup, and still not starting the first few games, only starting when we're three games in, and still isn't looking like the Saka that we know – this guy needs a break," Wright explained.
Wingers failing to fire
It isn't just Saka's health that has the pundits worried, but the overall lack of productivity from Tuchel's wide men. While Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke have been given opportunities, the creative spark from the flanks has been noticeably absent, leaving England reliant on moments of magic from Jude Bellingham or captain Harry Kane.
Roy Keane echoed the sentiment that the drop-off in winger performance could prove fatal in the knockout rounds. "The wingers need to grab their opportunity. These players haven't quite grabbed their opportunity yet," Keane noted. "In the group games, you can maybe slip up in one of them, but now at least one of them has to start turning up."
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Predicting a semi-final exit
As England prepare to face DR Congo in the last-32 in Atlanta, thoughts are already turning to potential heavyweights later in the bracket. Should they progress, a path through Mexico or Ecuador could lead to a quarter-final against Brazil and a semi-final showdown with reigning champions Argentina. Wright and Keane both believe the latter would mark the end of the road for the Three Lions.
"I think if we can get to Brazil we could probably beat Brazil," Wright predicted. "But then I think we’d have problems after that. I said England would reach the semi-final from the start." Keane was far more blunt about a potential clash with Lionel Messi's side, adding: "England would have absolutely no chance of beating Argentina in the semi’s, I just can’t see it."