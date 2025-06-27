Divock Origi in limbo as ex-Liverpool striker fails to agree termination deal with AC Milan despite having no hope of playing under Max Allegri after being relegated to youth team all season
AC Milan want to part ways with striker Divock Origi and plan to end his contract early, but they are struggling to reach an agreement.
- Milan wants to cut ties with Origi
- Club working with Origi to terminate contract
- Striker currently part of Milan's youth team