'You're a disgrace' - Ben White savaged for rejecting England call-up as ex-Spurs star tells Arsenal defender he's 'got a problem' after turning down 'biggest honour'
Arsenal defender Ben White has been torn to shreds by former Tottenham player Jamie O'Hara for refusing to play for England.
- White savaged by O'Hara for not joining England squad
- Arsenal defender left 2022 World Cup early
- O'Hara exclaims: "It's your country for crying out loud!"