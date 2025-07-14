Disappointment for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as Wrexham target pens new contract with Premier League side Wrexham Premier League Fulham T. Cairney Championship Transfers

Wrexham’s ambitious bid to lure Fulham captain Tom Cairney has fallen short, with the veteran midfielder committing to another year at Craven Cottage. Despite interest from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s club, the 34-year-old has signed a contract extension that will keep him in the Premier League until next summer.