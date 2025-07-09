'It's so difficult' - Chelsea's Malo Gusto admits he struggled to breathe as New Jersey temperatures soared during Club World Cup semi-final win over Fluminense
Malo Gusto has admitted he struggled with the temperature and humidity in New Jersey during Chelsea's Club World Cup semi-final win over Fluminense.
- Gusto struggled to breathe against Fluminense
- High temperatures have plagued Club World Cup
- Chelsea will face Real Madrid or PSG in final