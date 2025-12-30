'We had a different energy' - Ruben Amorim makes brutal admission after Man Utd's shock draw at home to winless Wolves

Wolves had lost 16 of their previous 18 Premier League games this season, only managing to avoid defeat at home to Brighton and away to Tottenham. United had pulled off an impressive 1-0 win over Newcastle after Amorim had played a back four and used Patrick Dorgu to devastating effect as a wide right forward rather than in his usual position as a left-wing-back. But the coach went back on the system that had worked so well against Newcastle, reverting to his favoured 3-4-3 in order to match Wolves' back five.

United were without captain Bruno Fernandes as he remains injured plus the absent trio of Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations. Mason Mount was also unavailable after picking up a knock against Newcastle while Kobbie Mainoo was also still out from an injury he had sustained in training. However, the coach refused to use the missing players as an excuse for failing to beat Wolves, admitting his side lacked invention and energy.