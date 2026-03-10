Dietmar Hamann explains why Harry Kane is more beloved by Bayern Munich fans than Robert Lewandowski

Kane is currently looking to break Lewandowski's single-season Bundesliga goals record of 41, but Hamann went on to insist that the former Tottenham man's ultimate standing will be determined by silverware. "The Bundesliga goals record is one thing, but I think what they have to do, they've got to go deep this season because Kane is not getting any younger," the former Liverpool man added. "If they were to go deeper, even win the Champions League, I think he'll have a place in the heart of the Munich faithful forever."

Meanwhile, Lewandowski insists he doesn't feel jealous of Kane's achievements. Instead, he views the situation as a new source of pride in his own accomplishments.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewandowski praised the England international’s consistency and impact. "Harry Kane is scoring always so many goals and he's playing really good and he's doing a great job,” he said. "Because of him, I can be more proud of my record now!"