Diego Simeone heaps praise on 'different' Ademola Lookman after scoring wonder goal on Atletico Madrid debut
A dream start for Lookman at the Metropolitano
Atletico secured their passage into the Copa del Rey semi-finals in emphatic fashion on Thursday evening, dismantling Real Betis 5-0. While the scoreline suggested total dominance, the headline story was the immediate impact of new signing Ademola Lookman. Having arrived in the Spanish capital just days ago in a high-profile deadline-day move from Atalanta, the 28-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute to a rapturous reception from the home crowd.
The winger made his mark on the match in the first half. He raced into the Betis box to latch onto the ball and cut back to evade two defenders before sending it bouncing beyond the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner to make it 3-0 to the visitors.
Simeone gives verdict on his 'different' attacker
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Simeone was visibly delighted with his latest acquisition. The Argentine coach, who is rarely one to single out individuals for excessive praise so early in their tenure, made an exception for the Nigerian star. When asked about Lookman's debut and what he expects from the player moving forward, Simeone offered a detailed breakdown of why the club targeted him.
"His characteristics speak for themselves; he's different from the players we have," he told reporters. "He's more of a one-on-one player than a team player, although he has that aspect, but he allows us to play in several positions. He had a great impact."
He added to Movistar: "He's a big guy, he's 28 years old. He came to help us and hopefully we'll help him so he can continue to grow. He has different qualities than the players we have and that will make us better."
Injury concerns for Julian Alvarez and Pablo Barrios
Despite the celebratory mood surrounding Lookman’s debut, the night brought mixed news regarding the squad's health. Julian Alvarez, who has been central to Atletico’s attack, was a surprise omission from the starting line-up and remained an unused substitute throughout the match. Meanwhile, the "engine room" of the team suffered a blow when Pablo Barrios was forced off with an injury early in the second half.
"Julian didn't feel well last night," Simeone explained to the media. "This morning he tried to play, but he wasn't strong enough for the game, and we agreed with the doctor that he shouldn't start. He had a bad night and a complicated morning, he came, he wanted to be there, but we understood that it wasn't a good idea to put him in."
Regarding Barrios, the manager was more concerned about a potential layoff: "Barrios is our best midfielder, and he has an injury that will surely keep him out for a couple of games, so those waiting to play will get their chance. He is a pivotal player in the midfield and very important to us, we always try to protect him as much as possible, but today he got injured."
A rematch against Betis coming soon
Atletico will hope to repeat their midweek heroics against Betis when they come up against the Seville club this weekend in La Liga, this time in the Spanish capital. Simeone's men have won four and drawn two of their last six matches in the top-flight and currently sit 10 points behind leaders Barcelona.
"There were important things. The team has been playing important matches. A goal always puts you in a better position. In the second half, we played with the same intention. Now it's time to keep going and rest because we play on Sunday," Simeone added.
"What makes me happy, having been here for 14 years, is that the standards are always increasing, and that speaks very well of what we are doing."
