Didier Deschamps vs Rayan Cherki! France boss reacts to another World Cup clash - with departing boss refusing to ‘settle scores’ with frustrated Man City star

Addressing the incident in his final post-match press conference, Deschamps opted for a diplomatic stance despite the clear disrespect shown on the pitch.

"I’m not going to settle scores today," the 57-year-old said when questioned about the midfielder's attitude. "The players know perfectly well. I’m not going to point fingers.

"However, I always tell them... they needed time to process it but it was my mistake, I should have made different choices from the start of the match, you can say that, and perhaps things would have gone better.

"Everyone is judged on their performance. Obviously, some players could have done better. I wish them all the best."