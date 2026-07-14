Is Kylian Mbappe carrying an injury? Didier Deschamps delivers update on France captain ahead of World Cup semi-final tie vs Spain

Mbappe heads into the semi-final with eight goals in the tournament and leads the Golden Boot race ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi on the assists tie-breaker. His availability is a major boost as France prepare to face Spain.

Tchouameni's return would also strengthen France in midfield after his recent absence, giving Deschamps another option against a Spain side that has impressed with its possession-based approach throughout the competition.

Speaking about Tchouameni's recovery, Deschamps said: "Even though he was on the bench for the last game, the risk was still high. He's better today. I'm not going to say he has been 100 per cent cured. He's now available."