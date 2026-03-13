Goal.com
Dida surprises everyone: "The standard of goalkeepers in Serie A is higher today than when I was playing."

The former Milan goalkeeper: "The Scudetto? Anything can happen."

Brazilian Dida, former goalkeeper for the Brazilian national team and Milan, where he played from 2002 to 2010, with a total of 302 appearances, one Scudetto and two Champions Leagues, speaks to Repubblica. Below are the most interesting passages from the interview. 

Dida, did your Milan reopen the championship on Sunday?

"I think Inter are still favourites, they are a great team. Milan must continue to play their games, with the aim of staying in the top four. Of course, there are still many games to play. Anything can happen."

Allegri's Milan have won two derbies: is the seven-point gap with Inter fair?

"The gap is the result of stumbles against the smaller teams. They have shown against the big teams that they are strong and up to the task. As happened twice with Inter. But that level must be maintained in every game. Today they could have been closer to the top." 

  • Is Maignan one of the best goalkeepers in Europe?

    "Yes, also because of his consistency. Then I would add Donnarumma. Another one I like is Raya from Arsenal."

    But is the average level in Serie A higher or lower than when you were playing?

    "I think it's higher. It's just that the game is played differently now compared to my time. Goalkeepers have greater responsibility: they are required to be able to play the ball with their feet, to have vision and then, of course, to make saves and command the defence. That's why it's difficult to make comparisons between different eras. However, Maignan, Svilar and Carnesecchi are proving to be the best in the league."

    Ancelotti will lead Brazil at the World Cup: have you spoken?

    "No, not recently, but he knows I support him. I'm happy to see him at the helm of the Seleçao. He's a great coach and a wonderful person. I hope he brings Brazil back to the top. He has an incredible ability to create a group with a strong, winning mentality. He's the right man for the job."

    So, who will win the World Cup?

    "Brazil."

    Italy might not make it.

    "I hope that doesn't happen. Your national team has a great history, it should always be in the final stages of a tournament like this. Without the Azzurri, the World Cup would lose some of its beauty."

