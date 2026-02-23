Advocaat’s tenure will be remembered for a monumental sporting achievement, having navigated the tiny island nation through a grueling CONCACAF qualification campaign. In November, he guided the team to a historic spot in the finals, making them the smallest-ever nation at a World Cup with a population of just 156,000. Despite missing the decisive match against Jamaica due to family circumstances, his impact on the squad’s rise to prominence remains undeniable.

Reflecting on the milestone, the 'Little General' expressed immense pride in the legacy he leaves behind for Curacaon football. "I consider the qualification of the smallest FIFA country in the world for the World Cup as one of the highlights of my career," Advocaat said. "I am proud of my players and staff and the board members who believed in us."