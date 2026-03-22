Speaking from the Sky Sport studios, Paolo Di Canio had this to say about Inter’s current slump: “In the past, the management might have seemed a bit overconfident, but this time it feels like a mix of fear that they won’t make it. I think the double defeat in the Champions League against Bodo/Glimt was a serious blow. They haven’t played in Europe for three weeks now, so physically there are no excuses; I believe there is something going on mentally; they are afraid that last year’s nightmare will repeat itself. Now there’s Milan, and Napoli are also coming back; this can put pressure on a team struggling in key areas. I’ve never seen Thuram look so drained, and Barella made a serious mistake leading up to Ndour’s goal.”



