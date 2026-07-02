DFB advises Julian Nagelsmann to resign from Germany post in post-World Cup summit as Jurgen Klopp waits in the wings

According to Sky Sports, Nagelsmann attended a three-and-a-half-hour meeting at the German Football Association (DFB) headquarters on Thursday. The summit included DFB president Bernd Neuendorf, managing director Andreas Rettig, sporting director Rudi Voller, and Bundesliga president Hans-Joachim Watzke. Nagelsmann was asked to explain Germany's catastrophic World Cup campaign.

Germany finished top of their group after beating Curacao 7-1 and the Ivory Coast 2-1, despite a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador. However, they suffered a shocking round of 32 exit, falling to Paraguay on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Following a brutally honest analysis of this early tournament failure, the hierarchy made their stance clear, leaving the manager with very few options regarding his future.







