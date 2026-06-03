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Denzel Dumfries is currently undergoing Real Madrid's medical while on Netherlands duty, after the €20m release clause in the Inter Milan star's contract was triggered
Real Madrid have triggered Dumfries' release clause.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Madrid have officially informed Inter of their decision to trigger the €20m release clause for Dumfries. The Spanish giants have taken all necessary steps to secure the services of the 30-year-old, moving swiftly to conclude the deal.
The legal process is now underway, and the clause will formally activate at the start of July, when Los Blancos expect to finalise the transfer.
Madrid have made strengthening the full-back positions a priority, and this decisive move leaves the Serie A champions with no room for negotiation as they prepare for the departure of one of their most reliable performers.
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Medical tests are being conducted during international duty.
While the two clubs finalise the paperwork, Dumfries is undergoing medical tests with the La Liga outfit in the Netherlands on Wednesday. The right-back is currently suspended for the Dutch national team's friendly against Algeria after being sent off in his last match, so he will not even take a place on the substitutes' bench.
That suspension has given him the ideal window to undergo the mandatory medical checks before the move is formalised. However, Romano adds that the official announcement will wait until after the club's upcoming presidential election.
Leaving a legacy in Milan
The impending transfer will end a highly successful five-year spell in Italy for the talented wing-back. Dumfries joined Inter from PSV in a €14m deal during the summer of 2021 and quickly established himself as a vital cog in their tactical system.
In 207 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri, he scored 27 goals and provided 28 assists.
His trophy haul includes two Serie A crowns, three Coppa Italia wins and three Supercoppa Italiana triumphs, plus two Champions League final appearances during a golden era for the club.
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Attention now turns to the World Cup and Madrid's rebuild.
Dumfries is currently concentrating on the World Cup with the Netherlands, but his club future is settled. He will join Real Madrid to shore up their defence after Dani Carvajal's exit, linking up with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who surprisingly missed England's squad. With Jose Mourinho expected to take the Bernabeu hotseat next season, Dumfries will be keen to impress his new boss once his international duties end.