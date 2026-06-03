Denzel Dumfries is currently undergoing Real Madrid's medical while on Netherlands duty, after the €20m release clause in the Inter Milan star's contract was triggered

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Madrid have officially informed Inter of their decision to trigger the €20m release clause for Dumfries. The Spanish giants have taken all necessary steps to secure the services of the 30-year-old, moving swiftly to conclude the deal.

The legal process is now underway, and the clause will formally activate at the start of July, when Los Blancos expect to finalise the transfer.

Madrid have made strengthening the full-back positions a priority, and this decisive move leaves the Serie A champions with no room for negotiation as they prepare for the departure of one of their most reliable performers.