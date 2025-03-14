'It was touching and emotional' - Dele Alli thanked by Brentford captain Christian Norgaard for sleeping pill addiction admission as Bees midfielder feared similar fate before coach's intervention
Christian Norgaard has thanked Dele Alli for his admission regarding his sleeping pill addiction as he reveals he feared a similar fate.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Norgaard reveals his sleeping pill addiction
- Thanks Dele Alli for his 2023 addiction admission
- Reveals that Brentford helped him get clean