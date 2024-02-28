Dele Alli is back on the grass amid injury nightmare - but Everton star may still miss the entire season

GettySoham MukherjeeDele Alli is back on the grass amid injury nightmare - but Everton star may still miss the entire seasonDele AlliEvertonTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueDele Alli is reportedly back on the grass but the Everton star may still miss the entire season after undergoing a groin surgery in January.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlli has not played since March last yearHad undergone surgery to get rid of a groin issueMidfielder's Everton future hangs in the balance