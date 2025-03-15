Dele Alli, what are you doing?! Como man sent off less than 10 minutes into debut for foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek in defeat to AC Milan in nightmare return after two-year absence - as coach Cesc Fabregas also sees red!
Dele Alli was sent off in less than 10 minutes on his Como debut as they lost to AC Milan - while coach Cesc Fabregas was also shown a red card.
- Milan came back from a goal down to win 2-1
- Dele was given marching orders in stoppage time
- Fabregas was given the marching orders for dissent