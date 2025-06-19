Dejan Kulusevski salary: How much does Tottenham Hotspur star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Dejan Kulusevski's salary at Tottenham Hotspur

Dejan Kulusevski made his Premier League debut with Tottenham Hotspur in 2022 after moving from Serie A club Juventus on a loan deal, due to limited opportunities under then-manager Massimiliano Allegri.

At Tottenham, Kulusevski quickly adapted to the attacking midfield role and has since grown in importance, especially under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou.

Despite primarily playing in midfield, Kulusevski is often praised for his goal-scoring ability, particularly his knack for scoring in crucial moments.

Article continues below

He signed a permanent deal with Spurs in 2023, agreeing to a five-year contract. In addition to being an indispensable part of the squad, Kulusevski is also one of the top earners at the club, drawing a substantial weekly and annual salary.

So, exactly how much does he earn playing in North London?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross