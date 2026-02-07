Getty
Deco sent warning as Barcelona presidential candidate threatens to remove sporting director from job if he wins election
Barcelona preparing for elections
Barcelona are currently gearing up for the latest round of elections which will take place next month. Laporta will once again stand for office, while Font, Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana and Joan Camprubi have also confirmed their intention to run. Laporta was elected for a second time in 2021, winning 54% of the vote, beating Font and Toni Freixa. The Barcelona president has already said he feels he deserve to continue, telling RAC1: "This has been the year of the club's recovery, and I want to run again because I believe we're doing an excellent job. This project deserves to continue. The programme we presented included controversial measures that had to be taken under intense pressure. I understand why some people didn't support them - they didn't know everything we were facing internally. It required cleverness, courage and determination.
"We've had to stand up to a campaign of institutional discredit, pushed by some sectors - especially our rivals. And we had to endure the ordeal of registering players, made all the harder by the aggressive response of those who didn't want things to go well for us. All of this gives me strength to continue. I believe the project I'm proud to lead deserves to move forward - because it's the best thing for Barcelona. Above all, we love this club, and everything we do is for its good."
- Getty Images Sport
Font plans to remove Deco and continue with Flick
Font is ready to make changes if he does manage to beat Laporta this time. He told RAC1: "My coach will be Hansi Flick, but Deco won’t be my sporting director. We’ll make sure the existing structure is a better fit for Hansi Flick, and that there isn’t someone like Alejandro Echevarria, who doesn’t hold an official position but has undue influence. Deco is a trusted advisor to Laporta and Alejandro Echevarria.”
Font also spoke about his plans for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. The presidential candidate has previously said Messi would be the first person he would call if he wins the election and admits he's already been in contact with the club legend's camp, adding: “I don’t have his phone number, but I do have his family’s. We have a project to rebuild bridges. We’ve spoken with his inner circle. I haven’t asked him to take a stand for me. What I won’t do is deceive the members by using Messi like Laporta did during the campaign. What seems clear is that he won’t be coming back with Laporta.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Flick backs Deco
Deco was appointed as Barcelona's sporting director in 2023 on a three-year deal and has worked with Flick since the German coach replaced Xavi at the helm, winning two Spanish Super Cup titles, La Liga and the Copa del Rey.
Flick was also asked about Deco on Friday and gave his full backing to the club's sporting director. He told a pre-match press conference: "I am happy about the situation with Deco. We have the confidence with each other, we trust and believe in each other. We are looking for the same players, the same philosophy. He lets us work. This is the important thing. We have the calm in what we have to do, what is necessary to do. I never had this before. I appreciate this a lot."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Barca?
The presidential elections are due to take place on March 15, the same day that Barcelona are due to take on Sevilla in La Liga and three days before a Champions League last 16 second leg clash. Font has already criticised the timing of the elections, telling reporters: "It is obvious that these elections are being called when it suits Laporta. He doesn’t care about holding elections in the middle of a Champions League knockout tie. But we were already expecting it, it doesn’t surprise us. We are ready. These are very important elections for the future of Barca. The moment to give Barça back to its members begins."
Advertisement