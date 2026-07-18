'It’s going to be a spectacular final' - Deco split between Lionel Messi and Barcelona stars as Spain face Argentina in World Cup decider

Speaking to Copeabout who will lift the trophy, Deco admitted he faces a dilemma due to his ties with both sides. The former Portugal international said: "I always go with my own people, but my people are everywhere.

"Leo is always one of us. In the end, it’s hard to choose. On one side, there’s Leo, who, besides being a friend, has given everything to those of us who are Barca fans and football fans. He’s a legend. For me, what he’s doing is spectacular.

"On the other side, there are the lads, our Barca lads. It’s always tough, difficult. That’s why we’ll be paying close attention to everything tomorrow. I think it’s going to be a spectacular final."