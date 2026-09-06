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Declan Rice reveals two-word message that inspired Arsenal comeback against Chelsea after Xabi Alonso meltdown
Rogers strikes early for Chelsea
Mikel Arteta saw Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season with a gutsy 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday. The match began disastrously for Arsenal when Morgan Rogers, a £117 million summer signing, volleyed home after two minutes from a Reece James free-kick. According to football.london, Rogers celebrated by leaning on the corner flag in a nod to Thierry Henry.
However, Chelsea could not hold their advantage. Heading into the clash without a clean sheet in 18 consecutive league matches, Alonso saw his big-spending team pushed back as Arsenal found their rhythm.
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Rice calms the chaos
The game reached a boiling point around the 20-minute mark when Alonso exploded at the fourth official. The manager was furious that a foul was not awarded against Ezri Konsa for a perceived tug on Joao Pedro. As play became increasingly chaotic and Arsenal began rushing in possession, Declan Rice took control of the situation.
Rice pointed to his head and shouted "Settle down" to his team-mates. His maturity and clear instruction immediately impacted the squad, stopping them from making silly fouls and allowing Arsenal to absorb relentless pressure before taking charge of the London derby.
Havertz and Odegaard secure win
Rice's leadership paid off instantly, as Kai Havertz fired Arsenal level in the 25th minute by beating Emiliano Martinez at his near post. Arsenal began to produce brilliant attacking football, and Martin Odegaard netted the decisive goal shortly after the restart. In the 50th minute, Christos Tzolis linked up with Havertz, who smartly dummied the ball into Odegaard's path, allowing Odegaard to rifle his shot past Martinez. Chelsea refused to yield, with Pedro Neto rattling the post, but a breathtaking fingertip save from David Raya to deny Estevao Willian late on secured the points.
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What's next for Arsenal and Chelsea?
The victory moves Arsenal level on nine points with Manchester City at the top of the table. Arteta now turns his attention to the UEFA Champions League, with Arsenal travelling to face Napoli on Wednesday before a domestic trip to Sunderland. Meanwhile, Chelsea remain on six points and will look to bounce back when they host Hull City on Saturday.
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