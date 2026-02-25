Getty Images
'He messaged me on Instagram!' - Declan Rice reveals David Beckham DM after incredible brace of free-kicks against Real Madrid
Rice stunned Real Madrid with two brilliant free-kicks
Rice has not been known as a free-kick specialist during his senior career but he was the toast of north London after scoring two sumptuous efforts against Real Madrid last season. The goals helped the Gunners to a 3-0 first-leg win in the Champions League quarter-finals, later sealing a 5-1 aggregate win with a 2-1 victory away at the Bernabeu.
It didn't end up being Arsenal's year, however, as eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain knocked them out in the semi-finals.
He may not have scored any more free-kicks this term but Rice has enjoyed another fine campaign, playing a key role in Arsenal's charge for multiple trophies. He has scored four goals and contributed eight assists in all competitions, with his deliveries from corners causing carnage in opposition defences.
England star reveals message from dead-ball legend
Rice's two free-kicks against Real Madrid are now the stuff of legend and he has revealed he received a message from Beckham after the game.
In an exclusive interview with The Sun, he said: “He [Beckham] messaged me on Instagram about it.
“That was crazy, because he had some of the biggest moments ever with free-kicks.
“I remember the first time I met Beckham was in Qatar. We all approached him. Every player was like, he was a god, you know, because it’s Becks.
“When I put the ball down [for a set piece], it’s just all about feel. It’s knowing where you’re going to put the ball, how much pace you’re going to put on it.
“People might go: ‘How do you know that?’ You’ve got to go off instinct.
“I know it can cause chaos, but it’s one of our strengths. Let’s keep it going because it’s been really good for us this year.”
Rice yet to score another free-kick
While his brace against Real Madrid saw Rice become the first player in Champions League history to score two direct free-kicks in a single knockout stage game, those two efforts remain the only free-kicks he has ever netted.
Beckham, meanwhile, was a true expert. The iconic former Manchester United and Los Blancos star netted a phenomenal 65 free-kicks throughout his career, with a number of those efforts coming during his time in the Premier League. He also netted from dead-ball situations for England, with his most important goal being his effort against Greece which sent the Three Lions to the 2002 World Cup.
Arsenal continue march towards silverware
Arsenal look well placed to win their first trophy since 2020, with the Gunners currently leading the Premier League title race and well placed in the Champions League, having reached the last 16 by topping the league phase table.
However, the first trophy of the season will be awarded in just under a month's time when Arsenal meet Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, and Rice has admitted the result could be pivotal from a mental perspective with more silverware on offer in the final months of the season.
The former West Ham United star added: “I’m buzzing. It’s everything we’ve been working towards.
“It’s the first trophy that’s up for grabs. It’s one that you can take and then after that, go on in the Premier League and have full momentum.
“We’re in a really good position now that we’re in the final and now we have a chance to go and win it.
“But where it’s in March, and then you still have two months left of the Prem, it’s a real momentum builder. So it’s one that we’re definitely looking to go and win.”
