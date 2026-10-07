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Declan Rice set to sign new long-term Arsenal contract and match Bukayo Saka's club-highest wages
Gunners move to secure midfield anchor
Arsenal are making significant strides in their efforts to tie down Rice to a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium. The former West Ham captain has been nothing short of revelatory since his £105 million move in the summer of 2023, establishing himself as an indispensable figure in Mikel Arteta’s midfield engine room.
Having established himself as a pillar of the squad with 165 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, during which he has scored 21 goals and provided 33 assists, Rice is now closing in on a commitment to the club's long-term future. While his current deal expires at the end of next season, BBC Sport revealed in March that talks over an extension were underway, and the process has now reached an advanced stage as both parties move closer to a formal agreement.
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Matching the Emirates' highest earners
The proposed new deal includes a substantial financial package that will elevate Rice into the top tier of the Arsenal wage structure. The midfielder currently earns approximately £240,000 per week, but the fresh terms will see that figure rise to around £350,000 per week. This increase would put him on equal footing with Bukayo Saka, who is currently the highest-paid player at the club.
By offering parity with Saka, Arsenal are acknowledging Rice's immense value to the squad's tactical balance and dressing room culture, particularly after he played a pivotal role in guiding the Gunners to their first Premier League title since 2004 last season, while also helping them reach the Champions League final before a narrow defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.
Building on Mikel Arteta's commitment
This development follows closely on the heels of Arteta committing his own future to the club. The Arsenal manager recently signed a new four-year contract, providing a sense of stability and continuity that has been vital to the team's upward trajectory.
Rice has continued to showcase his consistent form at the start of the new campaign, making seven appearances for Arsenal across all competitions so far this season. The influential midfielder has already contributed two assists, with both creative contributions coming in the Premier League.
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Aiming to bounce back against Leeds
In the domestic campaign, Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League table with 12 points from their opening five matches. Arteta's side trail early leaders Manchester City by three points, with Enzo Maresca's team maintaining a perfect 100% record so far.
The Gunners will now look to bounce back and return to winning ways when they host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, aiming to recover swiftly following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brighton in their previous outing.
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