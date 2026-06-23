Declan Rice 'honoured' to play with Harry Kane as he lifts lid on England captain's impact in World Cup camp

Rice emphasised how fortunate the current generation of players feel to share a dressing room with such a historic goalscorer. Rice said: "For me, he is one of those players you'll be telling the kids when you're older that you got to play with Harry Kane. For me, that's how good he is. He's one of those players.

"I'm very fortunate. One, he's our captain, but two: how he leads by example every day, how he pushes in training. It is not a surprise to me how good he is just because of the goals he scores in training, what he's been doing at Bayern Munich, what he's been doing in an England shirt. It has been an honour to play with him. I'm very lucky that I get to play with a striker like him."