'Oh, for f*ck's sake!' - Declan Rice embroiled in furious X-rated row with Arsenal coach as Gabriel plays peacemaker

Casting an eye over the video in question, expert lip-reader Jeremy Freeman has told the Daily Mail of what was said in the fiery exchange. Rice opens the sequence by saying "just go". Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes then steps in and tells Stuivenberg: "Stop, please stop, please stop."

As the conversation continues, Rice blurts out: "Oh for f*ck’s sake". The agitated Gunners midfielder goes on to say: "He doesn’t know what the hell he is on about?" Gabriel, who acts as peacemaker, tells his club colleague: "Calm, hey stop, hey calm."

Arsenal did have cause for celebration at the final whistle, with Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi finding the target for them in an entertaining second-half at Stamford Bridge. Alejandro Garnacho did, however, bag a brace for the hosts to keep Chelsea in the tie.

With the Gunners holding a narrow 3-2 lead, the return leg of a heavyweight Carabao Cup encounter - with a place at Wembley up for grabs - will take place at Emirates Stadium on February 3.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!