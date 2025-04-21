Declan Rice challenged to conquer 'the most difficult aspect of football' amid Arsenal midfielder's 'amazing' displays as ex-Gunners star explains what he needs to reach world-class status
Former Arsenal defender William Gallas explained what Declan Rice needs to do to reach world-class status.
- Rice starred in Arsenal's win over Real Madrid
- Gallas explained how he can become world-class
- Gunners face Crystal Palace on Wednesday