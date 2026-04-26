Are ‘big decisions’ going against Arsenal? Mikel Arteta fumes at red card call as Gunners fight for Premier League title

"I have to say as well in my opinion, it is a clear red card," Arteta told reporters about the Pope challenge. "I have watched it 10 times. If you have ever played football, it is a red card. It is the second time in two games because against Manchester City when Kai Havertz goes through and [Abdukodir] Khusanov's fouling him at 1-1, the title is there. It is a red card."

The Spaniard continued to vent his spleen, suggesting that the location of the foul and the absence of cover should have made the decision straightforward. "So these are the margins as well. Hopefully that is going to change. Everyone will have their opinion, I am here to give my opinion. I'm somebody who has been in the game for the long time. You talk to any of the players because the trajectory, where the ball is, there is no keeper there. If that had happened the other way around, it is a red card," he added.