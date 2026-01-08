‘Just Dec from Kingston!’ - Rice reacts to Ballon d’Or talk as Arsenal & England star gets ‘best midfielder in the world’ billing

The affable 26-year-old would never put himself in such illustrious company, but is happy for others to do that for him. He has come a long way in a short space of time, with international allegiance being switched from the Republic of Ireland to the Three Lions in 2019.

Having initially moved between centre-half and the middle of the park at West Ham, Rice’s development in a holding role saw him captain the Hammers to Conference League glory in 2023, before moving to Emirates Stadium in a record-breaking £105 million ($141m) transfer.

His stock has continued to soar in north London, while chasing down more major honours, and he is considered by many to be an England skipper of the future. It could be that collective and individual accolades come his way in the years to come.