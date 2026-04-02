The death of Italian football? Calcio might never recover from third World Cup 'apocalypse'

However, while big calls went against Italy on the night, nobody really dared to make excuses for another self-inflicted defeat. As Stefano Agresti wrote in the Gazzetta dello Sport, “The truth is that Bosnia were stronger, and we are tired of thinking about how to improve: technique, speeches. The third Apocalypse is the worst.

"In Zenica, [the officials] gave us some reasons to protest. Not Bastoni’s sending-off, which was clear, but rather the failure to show a red card to (Tarik) Muharemovic. But come on, we are Italy. Can we really cling to such small details when facing the 71st-ranked national team in the world? We threw the match away ourselves."

Consequently, Gattuso's position was immediately called into question. He had done reasonably well to take over a team left in total disarray after Luciano Spalletti's shockingly poor tenure, but Gattuso had admitted himself last November that his position would be untenable if he failed to get Italy to the World Cup.

"I'll take credit if I manage to achieve the goal; otherwise I'll go and live far away from Italy," he told reporters. "I'm already a bit far away [he resides in Marbella], but I'll go even farther. The consequence [of failure] is that, I'm aware of it."

It, thus, seems highly likely Gattuso's contract will not be renewed before it expires in June and there's even talk that he could be replaced by former coach Roberto Mancini, who led the Azzurri to victory at the glorious anomaly that was Euro 2020.

It is worth noting, though, that Gattuso retains the support of the players and several influential figures within the Italian game, with Franco Baresi, for example, arguing that the World Cup winner "is certainly among the least responsible for this defeat".

Indeed, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina was widely regarded as the main culprit, after the second World Cup failure on his watch, and he finally succumbed to intense pressure to quit his post on Thursday afternoon.