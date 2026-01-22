‘They really want me’ - Why Tai Baribo left the Philadelphia Union to become D.C. United’s main man

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Tai Baribo wanted to move on. There was no question about it: he was not going to play another game for the Philadelphia Union - at least, if the money wasn't there.

So, the striker, who scored 20 goals for the Union in 2025, considered his options. He had a few demands. For one, he wanted to be at a club that would pay him what he thought he was worth. Another was that he be given a central forward role - the kind of trust that acknowledged that he is, on his day, one of the most effective goal scorers that MLS can offer.

And then, finally, and most crucially, he wanted to feel valued. Baribo had put in the hard yards for the Union. He had proved himself in this league. Now, in his eyes, it was time to cash in, prove that he could be the main man, and have a side built around him. If Philadelphia weren't going to provide that, then he had to look elsewhere.

D.C. United offered the most compelling pitch. In fact, they ticked all three boxes in a way that no other club indicated they could. And so, the Nation’s Capital club believes it has found a new face of the franchise. Baribo finally has his forum to be the undisputed star. And in a team that has indicated by transfer activity alone that it intends to compete, it might just be a perfect match.

"I felt that they really want me, and they really want to succeed as a team. And I saw the passion of the people that work there, the director, the coach, and we decided to be part of the project," Baribo told GOAL at MLS's Media Tour.