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Adhe Makayasa

Davor Suker issues bold Nations League warning to 'amazing' Spain as Croatia legend backs ageless Luka Modric to cause upset

D. Suker
L. Modric
Spain vs Croatia
Spain
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A
AC Milan
Serie A

Croatia icon Davor Suker has warned Nations League rivals Spain that underestimating his country could prove costly ahead of Tuesday's showdown at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. The former Sevilla striker acknowledged La Roja's quality while tipping timeless midfielder Luka Modric to lead an upset against the reigning European champions in Seville.

  • Iconic striker sounds warning

    Suker has fired a clear warning to Spain ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Nations League encounter at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. The former Sevilla and Real Madrid striker insisted that Luis de la Fuente's side could slip up if they underestimate Croatia's fighting spirit. Suker also placed full faith in Modric to lead the Vatreni and pull off a major upset in Andalusia.

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  • imago-sport-1079098841.jpgNurPhoto

    Former striker warns against complacency

    Speaking at a 'Meet, Greet & Table Football' event in Seville, Croatia's all-time record goalscorer admitted Spain are rightful favourites but stressed they remain vulnerable if complacency sets in. Warning La Roja against taking the contest lightly, Suker said, as quoted by Spanish outlet MARCA: "Spain are the favourites, but as a Croatian, I want to win. You have an amazing team, a good manager, and ambition. Hopefully you relax, but whenever people underestimate us, we step up."

  • Veteran playmaker inspires upset hopes

    Croatian optimism has been bolstered by Modric's historic display in Prague, where he became his country's oldest-ever goalscorer at 41 during a 2-1 win over Czechia. Backing the veteran midfielder's enduring influence and the squad's technical pedigree, the former Croatia forward added: "Modric has shown he can still perform. We have incredible quality. Hopefully there will be goals because I don't like 0-0s."

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  • Spain v Croatia: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    Unbeaten streak faces sternest test

    Spain arrive in Seville fresh from an enthralling 3-2 victory against England at Wembley that took their remarkable unbeaten run to 39 games. La Roja may have claimed victory in each of their last three encounters against the Vatreni, but the visitors are out to knock the European champions off the Group A3 summit. That makes Tuesday's tie a crucial defensive test for both camps with two more Nations League fixtures still on the horizon.

UEFA Nations League A
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO