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imago-sport-1077816987.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Adhe Makayasa

'I think it will happen' - Getafe star David Soria confident ex-Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will complete shock move despite La Liga hurdles

Transfers
D. Soria
D. Carvajal
Getafe
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria remains convinced free agent Dani Carvajal will complete an unexpected switch to the Coliseum despite administrative delays. The veteran right-back has undergone medical checks, yet the proposed transfer currently hinges on salary validation from league authorities before Jose Bordalas can officially register him.

  • Dressing room backs veteran signing

    Optimism is growing within Bordalas' squad regarding a move for Carvajal, who remains a free agent following the expiration of his Madrid contract on June 30. The 34-year-old former Spain right-back has already undergone medical checks, but confirmation of the deal is held up by salary cap verification from league authorities. Soria believes the arrival of the six-time Champions League winner would provide an invaluable boost as the side navigates a congested campaign.

  • imago-sport-1015827216.jpgNurPhoto

    Goalkeeper assesses potential defensive reinforcement

    Soria offered his perspective on the defender's potential arrival during an appearance on prominent Spanish radio show 'El Larguero'. The Getafe shot-stopper firmly backed the veteran's signing, asserting: "I think it will happen."

    Soria then highlighted how eagerly the dressing room would welcome such an experienced figure, adding: "We would be delighted. A signing like Carvajal, with all his experience, quality, and everything a player like that brings, would be a ten-out-of-ten addition."

  • Financial regulations stall transfer progress

    Despite widespread excitement among the squad, the operation remains paused while La Liga's Validation Body examines whether Getafe's wage proposal complies with market value criteria and economic control guidelines.

    Reflecting on the intricate negotiations currently led by club hierarchy, Soria quipped: "Let's see if the president can pull something out of the bag and we can reach an agreement."

    The goalkeeper concluded by reiterating his confidence once again that the move will cross the line: "I think it will happen."

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  • Real Betis Balompie v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Demanding fixtures require squad depth

    Getafe officials are now racing against time to structure a viable financial package that fits the veteran right-back within strict spending caps. Additional depth is considered essential as Bordalas' side prepare to balance domestic duties alongside European competition over the coming months. Soria and his team-mates remain hopeful that an agreement can be finalised swiftly, allowing Carvajal to integrate ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Getafe crest
Getafe
GET
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL