David De Gea salary: How much does former Manchester United star earn per week and annually at Fiorentina?

Everything you need to know about David De Gea's salary details playing for Fiorentina

Born in Madrid, Spain, David De Gea came up through the ranks at Atletico Madrid before making a move to English giants Manchester United in 2011. It was at Old Trafford that De Gea became a legend, only ending his stint at the club after 12 years and well over 500 appearances as their undisputed number one between the posts.

De Gea currently ranks in Manchester United’s history books as their seventh-most capped player.

Following his time at United, De Gea remained away from professional football for over a year before joining Serie A side Fiorentina in 2024 on a one-year deal.

The Spanish goalkeeper earns a substantial salary playing for the Serie A side. But exactly how much?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross