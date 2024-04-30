David Beckham reacts after Lionel Messi inspires another 'record-breaking' MLS crowd against New England Revolution

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeDavid Beckham reacts after Lionel Messi inspires another 'record-breaking' MLS crowd against New England RevolutionLionel MessiInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerDavid BeckhamDavid Beckham was overjoyed to see a record number of people turning up to watch Inter Miami take on New England Revolution.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBeckham overjoyed to see a record-breaking crowd Messi-inspired win for Inter Miami over New England RevolutionArgentine taking MLS by storm this season Article continues below