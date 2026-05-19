Revealed: Date that Real Madrid will announce Jose Mourinho return - with the ‘Special One’ ready to answer SOS call from Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid plan to announce the return of Jose Mourinho as coach next Sunday or Monday when the Liga season ends, sources have told ESPN. Madrid host Athletic Club at the Bernabeu on Saturday, in their last game of the 2025-26 campaign.

The move marks a dramatic reunion between the club and the man who led them between 2010 and 2013. Mourinho has already been saying his goodbyes at current club Benfica, where he spent the last season.

Despite the manager previously suggesting there was a 99 per cent chance he would stay in Lisbon, the pull of the Spanish capital has proven too strong to resist.



