Boost for Danny Dyer! Jarrod Bowen tipped to make ‘worst years of your career’ transfer decision that keeps wife Dani & West Ham fanatic father-in-law happy

Second tier football does not bear thinking about, with demotion likely to deliver an exodus of top talent. Mateus Fernandes has offered enough across his debut campaign with the Hammers to suggest that he would have plenty of suitors in another transfer window.

Various other members of the first-team squad would ask serious questions of their respective futures were an alarming backwards step to be taken, but would Bowen be among those considering a packing of bags?

He is club captain at West Ham and tied to a contract through to 2030. At 29 years of age, it would be a case of now or never were a potential opening at another elite club to be explored. Bowen is, however, settled in the East End alongside his partner, their children and extended family.