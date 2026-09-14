Getty Images Sport
From hero to zero! Daniel Maldini loses driving licence hours after scoring Cagliari winner
Winning goal followed by Milan crash
Maldini experienced the volatile nature of professional football this weekend, transitioning from match-winner to the center of a police investigation within a matter of hours. The attacking midfielder, currently on loan from Atalanta, had secured a vital 2-1 victory for Cagliari against his parent club.
The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Milan, when Maldini's Porsche Carrera 4 collided with another vehicle. The impact resulted in minor injuries for six people, including the player himself, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital for precautionary checks before being released.
- Getty Images Sport
Licence suspended after positive test
Following the collision, the midfielder was required to undergo testing to determine his fitness to drive. Milan city police confirmed to BBC Sport that the legal repercussions were immediate following the results of the breathalyser test. Police stated: 'Mr Maldini was administered a breathalyser test at the scene' and confirmed his 'driving license was confiscated following a positive result.'
Reports from the scene confirmed the 24-year-old was significantly over Italy's legal alcohol limit of 0.5 grams per litre. An initial breathalyser test recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.91 g/l, with a second reading registering 0.89 g/l - nearly double the permitted threshold for drivers in the country.
Cagliari issue official response
Despite the findings from the local police department, Cagliari moved quickly to support their player, who has made six appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals. The Sardinian club released a statement to address the growing media speculation surrounding the fitness and conduct of their key performer.
The club is clearly keen to keep their key man focused on the pitch as they look to build on their recent victory. A statement from the Rossoblu confirmed that Maldini had 'undergone toxicological screening following recent media reports' and that 'all tests returned negative results'. Cagliari added that the playmaker will rejoin the squad for training on Monday as normal to prepare for their upcoming fixtures.
- Getty Images Sport
Continuing the family legacy
Maldini carries one of the heaviest surnames in world football, following in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare. Both elder Maldinis are considered icons of the game and AC Milan legends, and Daniel achieved a historic milestone by becoming the third generation of his family to represent Italy when he made his international debut against Israel in a Nations League fixture in 2024. He has since earned six caps for the Azzurri, with his most recent appearance coming in September 2025.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting