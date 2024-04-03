Daniel Levy reveals Tottenham 'are in discussions' to sell stake in the club after announcing losses of £86 million - with chairman's staggering annual salary revealed in financial results
Daniel Levy has revealed that Tottenham "are in discussions" to sell a stake in the club after posting losses of £86 million ($108m).
- Levy earned £6.58 million last season including bonuses
- Spurs incurred a £86.8 million loss
- Talks are on with potential investors for a percentage sale