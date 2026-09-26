AFP
Ex-Juventus and Southampton striker Dani Osvaldo rushed to intensive care with serious lung condition
Former striker battles severe illness
The former Italy forward was rushed to the Llavallol Municipal Hospital in Lomas de Zamora on Thursday night after suffering from acute chest pain for several days, reports La Nacion. His condition deteriorated sharply following complications involving fluid and pus in his lung, prompting urgent medical intervention. Hospital staff immediately transferred him to the Intensive Care Unit, where he remains in serious condition under close observation.
- AFP
'He had pus and fluid in his lung'
Details surrounding the former footballer's medical emergency were disclosed by journalist Pepe Ochoa on the Argentine television programme LAM, hosted by Angel de Brito. Explaining the grave situation facing the 40-year-old, Ochoa revealed: "He was in a very bad way. He had been feeling very, very unwell for days; he had pus and fluid in his lung. They drained two centimetres from each lung. The diagnosis is a right pleural effusion."
Financial struggles worsen personal crisis
Reports on the show revealed that the former Boca Juniors striker has been grappling with a deep personal crisis, including acute financial difficulties and a lack of private health insurance ahead of his emergency admission.
Addressing his off-pitch plight and admission to hospital, Ochoa added: "He lives in Banfield and has been going through very difficult years, especially financially. My understanding is that he does not have private health insurance. His sister is the only person with him. He was admitted to the hospital because he is a friend of a friend of [Martin] Insaurralde, who helped get him admitted. His condition is serious and his prognosis remains undisclosed."
- AFP
Troubled star faces long recovery
The health scare marks another harrowing chapter in Osvaldo's life after he previously opened up about battling depression and undergoing psychiatric treatment following his 2020 retirement. The former Southampton and Juventus frontman is now focused on pulling through this critical phase with the support of his sister and medical specialists. The football community will be anxiously monitoring any formal medical updates regarding his condition over the coming days.
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