AFP
'We're an example' - Dani Olmo aims 'values' dig at Argentina for turning back to Spain's trophy celebration after violent World Cup final
Controversial gesture overshadows trophy ceremony
Spain's coronation as World Cup champions was not without controversy, with tension from the 120 gruelling minutes of the final spilling over into the post-match protocol. As Spain's players waited to lift the trophy, several Argentina players were seen turning their backs on the stage at the exact moment the champions received the trophy from officials, a gesture that quickly drew attention around the world.
The snub caused notable unease within the Spanish delegation, particularly given that Spain's players had earlier formed a guard of honour to applaud Argentina after their runners-up finish. The moment did not go unnoticed by supporters inside the stadium or the millions watching around the globe.
- AFP
Olmo delivers pointed response to Argentina's conduct
Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Olmo remained calm but firm when asked directly about Argentina's behaviour during the ceremony. "It doesn't matter to us. What matters are the values you want to convey," Olmo said, downplaying the drama while maintaining a clear stance on fair play and mutual respect between competitors.
The Spain midfielder went further, emphasising the responsibility elite athletes carry on such a global stage. "We are an example for many generations, for many boys and girls, and I think they should also be an example for everyone, and for the better. We're just going to enjoy this now," Olmo said, sending a pointed message to his South American counterparts.
Post-match violence mars the occasion
The snub during the trophy lift was only the tip of the iceberg following a match that descended into chaos. Immediately after the final whistle, a violent brawl erupted between the two sets of players, further souring the spectacle. Midfielder Leandro Paredes was caught on camera grabbing Eric Garcia by the throat and throwing Gavi to the ground, leading to a straight red card for the Roma man.
While Lionel Messi was praised for displaying class by shaking hands with the winners, many of his teammates including Nahuel Molina and Enzo Fernandez, faced intense scrutiny. The aggressive temperament shown by Lionel Scaloni's side was viewed by many as a reaction to being outplayed by a superior Spanish technical unit.
- Getty Images Sport
Heavy FIFA sanctions loom
The post-match altercations involving Paredes and Molina are highly likely to trigger severe disciplinary action from FIFA. Adding to Argentina's woes, Enzo faces a suspension following his late dismissal for a second bookable offence at the end of regulation time. Meanwhile, Messi has yet to clarify his international future, despite widespread expectations that this tournament marked his World Cup swansong.
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