Dani Olmo 'super calm' about Barcelona future despite fears he can't be registered for second half of season
Dani Olmo is said to be 'super calm' about his Barcelona future, despite the threat of his registration expiring at the end of December.
Olmo registered until December 31
Unclear if he can be registered for second half of season
Spanish midfielder confident situation will be resolved