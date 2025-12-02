Dani Dyer’s worst nightmare! Huge transfer call for Jarrod Bowen as West Ham skipper is likened to Premier League legend Matt Le Tissier

Quizzed on whether individual targets could lead Bowen to explore other options, ex-West Ham defender Winterburn - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “For me, football is about ambition. Sometimes you can, as a player, be at the right club, at the right time and they can be successful. With Bowen, it’s difficult to know what his real thoughts are.

“I’m not saying pushing for a move, but will he - if a big offer comes in for him - want to entertain it? Will West Ham entertain that offer for him? He’s a talented player. It’s so hard to judge whether that player wants to move to the next level in the Premier League - which could mean, maybe, slightly less game time. At West Ham, he is guaranteed to start every single week if he is fit, I don’t think that’s in question. If you moved to one of the top four, you could say that might be in question - you might not start every week.

“We saw a little bit of this years and years ago, the same sort of situation, with Matt Le Tissier. He didn’t want to leave Southampton, but there were some good offers for him. I think Man United might have been one at the time. He felt comfortable where he was and that’s what he wanted to do. You have to respect that.”

