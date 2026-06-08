'Dangerous at times' - USMNT showed spirit against Germany, but is that enough with historic World Cup ahead?

Germany, meanwhile, were never all that worried. The U.S. had just three touches inside their box after 25 minutes. Their first shot on target, in fact, was one that went in, Antonee Robinson - a player with just nine goals in his entire career heading into Saturday - volleying home from outside the box. He back-flipped in celebration like a man who had done it many, many times before.

There was a sense, though, that the U.S. were offering Germany a little too much - perhaps leaving themselves a fraction too open with their willingness to press.

And so it proved.

Just shy of the hour mark, Musiala found a bit too much space and whipped into the feet of Havertz - who also had too much space. Leroy Sane then wandered into - yep, you guessed it - too much space, and fired home. That was about it. Both managers rotated. Neither got much out of their reserves. The USMNT had a bit more of the ball, but did frighteningly little with it. Three of their four shots on target came in the second half. But they also failed to create a single “big chance.”

The lasting memory of the final 45 minutes, in fact, was a bit of skittish petulance. Tim Weah tackled a little too hard for David Raum’s liking. Nico Schlotterbeck responded with a shove. The U.S. bench emptied a touch performatively. The referee booked Weah and Schlotterbeck.

It is dangerous to analyze such moments. Objectively, they don’t mean that much. Certainly, from a USMNT point of view, it all looked a bit silly. The U.S. were getting beat. It was the 92nd minute. Weah did not need to go in two-footed - whether he won the ball or not. The bench clearing and getting a bit angry looked cool. But it’s hard to see what, exactly, it achieved.

After the game, Pochettino said the refereeing was questionable all game - but he liked the way his team responded.

“Germany was a little bit aggressive from the beginning, and I think the referee didn’t manage the situation well. And that was like creating the feeling that sometimes we need to be aggressive, too. The situation is good to have. They care, we care. We are competitive. They are competitive,” he said.

Yet, for most of their history, being competitive and showing a strong work rate has always been a part of the USMNT's DNA. For a program that has won one knockout game in its history, the expectation at this stage is more. And on the evidence here, it's difficult to see where that signature win is coming from. In fact, it raises questions about Pochettino in the first place.

The Argentine has an immaculate pedigree, having coached Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea, and was justly paid over $5 million for his first seven months in charge, according to tax documents. His predecessor, Gregg Berhalter, made a reported $1.6m per year. Only Carlo Ancelotti, who manages Brazil, makes more on the international level.

There have been some positive signs, but the U.S. and its fans have to stop accepting trying hard as a barometer of success.