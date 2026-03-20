Dana White gets a pleasant surprise as UFC chief draws Chelsea legend John Terry and Lionel Messi card worth thousands

While in London for UFC Fight Night 270, White took a detour to Regent Street to open the brand-new Regency Lounge VIP room, according to talkSPORT. The MMA kingpin, a renowned memorabilia enthusiast, brought his popular ‘Rip It Friday’ series to the UK, where he usually gives away prized combat sports assets to his social media followers.

However, this session saw White trade headlocks for headers as he tried his luck with Topps Chrome Sapphire Premier League boxes. The newly released set is among the most coveted in the hobby, and the gamble paid off in spectacular fashion as he uncovered a true holy grail for football fans.